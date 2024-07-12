CMRL to complete work at Mambalam canal by Sept 30

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is expediting the construction near Mambalam canal, aiming to complete it by September 30 to reduce the risks of monsoon flooding. This acceleration comes in response to concerns raised by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) regarding potential flooding issues.

The construction focuses on the underground Nandanam Metro station, which is part of corridor 4. Key efforts include the removal of diaphragm walls near the canal and the commencement of canal excavation. The next phases will involve laying the bottom and top slabs of the station, followed by further work on the canal.

To manage potential flooding, CMRL has installed a 400 HP pump near the canal. Currently, 70-80 HP is used daily to pump out water, ensuring that the construction site remains manageable and that any excess water is efficiently handled.