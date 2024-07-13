Vikravandi by-poll counting: DMK in lead by good margin

The counting of votes for the Vikaravandi by-elections commenced this morning under stringent security measures. The initial rounds of counting have shown DMK’s Anniyur Selvaraj taking a lead in the postal ballots and the first round, ahead of his PMK counterpart Anbumani. Dr. Abhinaya from NTK is currently in third place.

The election has garnered attention not only for its political significance but also due to the absence of AIADMK, which chose to boycott the elections. A total of 20 rounds of counting are expected before the final result is declared, with authorities maintaining high levels of security throughout the process.

Citizens and political observers alike eagerly await the outcome, expected to be announced by afternoon, which will shape the political landscape in Vikaravandi and beyond.