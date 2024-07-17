Sardar-2 Shooting: Stunt trainer dies in accident

Chennai: A tragic incident occurred during the shooting of actor Karthi’s upcoming film Sardar-2, directed by P.S. Mithran.

The shooting, which was taking place at Prasad Lab in Saligramam, Chennai, turned fatal when a stunt trainer named Ezhumalai accidentally fell from a height of 20 feet.

The incident happened while filming an action sequence. Ezhumalai, the stunt trainer, fell and sustained severe injuries to his chest, leading to internal bleeding in his lungs. Despite immediate efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has cast a pall of sadness over the film crew and the industry at large. The Virugambakkam police are conducting an investigation into the accident to determine the cause and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

The loss of Ezhumalai has sent shockwaves through the film community, highlighting the risks faced by those who perform and coordinate dangerous stunts for the entertainment industry.