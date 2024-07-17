Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Nilgiris

Nilgiris: The southwest monsoon has intensified over the past few days, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and bitter chillness to Ooty, Kundha, and Gudalur taluks in the Nilgiris district.

This weather pattern has significantly impacted normal life while also benefiting the region’s water reservoirs.

The continuous rainfall in catchment areas has notably raised the water levels in key dams such as Avalanchi, Upper Bhavani, and Emerald. Despite the challenges posed by the cold weather, no major damages have been reported from any part of the district.

The tourist destinations in the Nilgiris including Government Botanical Garden (GBG), Sims Park, Lambs Rock, Dolphin Nose and other areas wore a deserted look without tourists due to continuous rains.

The forest department has temporarily closed eco-tourism in Avalanche, Doddabetta peak and Pine Forest due to rains.

As rains continued to pound, schools in the Nilgiris were declared a holiday on Tuesday.

Vehicles movement on Gudalur to Masinagudi was suspended since morning due to a flooded causeway at Theppakadu in Mudumalai.

Tourist vehicles and buses were stopped at Mudumalai.

Several hamlets along Gudalur to ‘O’ Valley were drowned in darkness as tree falls on power cables led to electricity disruptions.

Similarly in Valparai, a mud slip triggered a tree fall, blocking the ghat road on 25th hair pin bend on the Pollachi-Valparai ghat road on Tuesday, around 4am.

Soon, a joint team comprising the highways department, fire and rescue personnel and police removed the tree and mud by deploying machineries.

Traffic was disrupted on the ghat stretch for more than four hours.

Last year’s failure of the monsoon makes this year’s revival particularly welcome, despite the hardships faced by locals. Farming activities have been interrupted due to the persistent rainfall, though farmers remain optimistic about future weather conditions conducive to agriculture.

Recent weather statistics indicate substantial rainfall across various areas: Ooty recorded 22.60mm, Avalanche 64mm, Devala 72mm, Gudalur 46mm, Naduvattam 54mm, and Emerald 32mm during the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Monday. Pandalur and Cherangode also experienced significant rainfall, receiving 56mm and 62mm respectively.

The wet weather has inconvenienced tourists visiting the region, highlighting the broader impact of these weather conditions on local tourism and daily life. As the southwest monsoon continues its course, authorities and residents remain vigilant while hoping for a beneficial outcome from the increased rainfall.