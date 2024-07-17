Five devotees killed in tragic mishap

Chennai: A heartbreaking incident unfolded on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway (NH) near Sengipatti, where four pilgrims lost their lives after being hit by a speeding load van.

The accident occurred as the victims were on foot, en route to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli district.

The deceased have been identified as Meena, Rani, Mohanambal, and Muthuswamy, all of whom tragically died on the spot. Two others, Sangeetha and Lakshmi, sustained injuries in the collision and were promptly rushed to Thanjavur Medical College for medical treatment.

Hailing from Kannukudipatti near Gandharvakottai in Pudukottai district, all the victims were daily wage labourers. The sudden and tragic loss has deeply impacted their families and the local community.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, with the police registering a case to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of the load van lost control, resulting in the fatal collision.