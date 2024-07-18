Netizens roast BCCI for dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad from T20 squad

The cricketing fraternity is up in arms after the BCCI decided to exclude Ruturaj Gaikwad from India’s T20 squad, despite his standout performances in recent matches. This move has sparked widespread criticism and accusations of favoritism within the selection committee.

Gaikwad’s Impressive Performance

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s exclusion is particularly surprising given his recent form. In the recent series against Zimbabwe, Gaikwad demonstrated his prowess with the bat, scoring a quickfire 74 and 49 in successive matches. As the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gaikwad has consistently showcased his class and reliability, making his omission even more puzzling.

Furthermore, Gaikwad led India to a gold medal at the Asian Games, further cementing his status as a top performer. His leadership and batting skills were on full display, making the decision to drop him from the T20 squad even more contentious.

Social Media Outrage

The decision has not gone down well with fans and cricket enthusiasts. Hashtags #dropped and #ruturajgaikwad trended on social media as netizens voiced their displeasure. Many highlighted Gaikwad’s impressive T20 statistics, comparing them with those of Shubman Gill, who has been named vice-captain. Fans pointed out that Gaikwad’s numbers far exceed Gill’s, questioning the rationale behind the selection process.

Accusations of Favouritism

Critics have accused the BCCI and chief selector Ajit Agarkar of playing politics with the selection. The inclusion of players like Riyan Parag, who failed to make an impact in the Zimbabwe series, has only fueled these allegations. Fans and analysts alike are calling for greater transparency and meritocracy in the selection process.

A Call for Change

Amidst the uproar, many are hoping that Ruturaj Gaikwad will keep his spirits high and continue to perform at his best. The cricketing community is urging the BCCI selection committee to reconsider their decisions and ensure that deserving players get their due.

As the debate rages on, it is clear that the BCCI’s latest move has struck a nerve with fans and experts alike. Only time will tell if the selection committee will heed the calls for change and recognize the talent and hard work of players like Ruturaj Gaikwad.