UK resumes funding to UNRWA amid Gaza crisis

London, July 20: The UK government has announced it will resume funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, committing £21 million ($27 million) under the new Labour administration. This decision overturns the previous suspension of funds imposed by the former Conservative government, which had halted support following accusations that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attack in southern Israel. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who made the announcement, emphasized that UNRWA is “absolutely central” to delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza, where conditions have deteriorated drastically.

Lammy highlighted the severe impact of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, citing extreme levels of malnutrition, increased rates of diarrheal diseases, and the recent detection of poliovirus. He stressed that no other agency can match UNRWA’s scale of operations in delivering critical services such as education, health care, and aid. The resumption of funding reflects the UK government’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of Palestinian refugees amidst worsening conditions in the region.

The funding reinstatement comes as other countries, including Japan, Germany, and Italy, have also resumed support to UNRWA. This collective international effort follows an independent review that found no credible evidence supporting the allegations against the agency. Despite these moves, the United States, the largest donor, has yet to restore its funding. The renewed aid aims to bolster UNRWA’s operations and ensure continued assistance for millions of Palestinians affected by the ongoing crisis.