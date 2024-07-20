DRC Coffee farmers face tough future

Ituri, July 20: In the conflict-ridden Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, coffee farmers face a grim future as ongoing violence and economic instability threaten their livelihoods. Local cooperatives, such as SOCODEVA, are stepping up to support these vulnerable farmers, who are predominantly women. By providing essential resources and training, these cooperatives aim to enhance coffee production amid the turmoil.

Despite the assistance, many farmers, like Kavira Matsetse, grapple with falling profits and market volatility exacerbated by the conflict. The persistent instability has prompted some to explore cacao farming as an alternative, though it carries its own set of risks. The rise in coffee smuggling and market fluctuations further endanger local incomes, leaving farmers to navigate a challenging environment. Although cooperatives offer critical aid, broader issues like instability and climate change continue to intensify the struggles of these resilient women.