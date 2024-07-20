Japanese and Taiwanese coast guards hold rescue drill

Japanese and Taiwanese coast guards conducted what is believed to be their first joint drill off Japan’s eastern coast, officials said Friday, a move seen as an effort to expand maritime cooperation amid concern about China’s increasingly assertive activity in regional seas.

The drill was held amid escalating tension between China and Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out using force to take it.

China routinely sends coast guard vessels into waters surrounding Japanese-controlled disputed islands in the East China Sea, confronting Japanese patrol ships.

However, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi Friday denied the drill targeted any specific country, including China.