Biden will return to campaign trail next week

Washington: Calling Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) a “dark vision for the future,” US President Joe Biden has vowed to get back on the campaign trail next week to “save democracy,” The Hill reported.

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Biden said that Trump’s remarks at the RNC on Thursday night focused on his own grievances and had no plans to make life better for working people.

“Last night the American people saw the same Donald Trump they rejected four years ago. For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people,” Biden said on Friday.

He insisted that he would again defeat Trump in November amid growing calls for the president to drop out of the race.

Calls from Democrat members became louder on Friday, when Senator Martin Heinrich became the third Democratic senator to call for Biden to move aside, and four House Democrats issued a joint statement urging the president to end his reelection bid.

In a statement, Biden said, “Donald Trump’s dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” The Hill reported.

He further said, “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone.”