EB price hike: Case against Anbumani for staging protest

Chennai: A case has been registered against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss under three sections for organizing a protest condemning the recent power tariff hike in Chennai on Friday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The protest, led by Anbumani, saw the participation of several PMK cadres along with senior leaders like G.K. Mani and some MLAs. The demonstrators gathered near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, raising slogans against the tariff hike and demanding its rollback.

Following the protest, the Egmore police registered a case against Anbumani under three different sections. According to the police, the demonstrators allegedly expressed their protest by breaking televisions and ceiling fans.

The protest was in response to the announcement made by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on Monday, stating that power tariff charges in the state have been hiked by 4.83 percent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users. This measure was part of the efforts to offset the mounting financial losses incurred over the years, according to the state-run discom Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

The revised tariff indicates an increase for domestic consumers ranging between Rs 5 and Rs 40 for different categories.

The hike has sparked significant backlash, with many residents and political parties expressing their discontent. The PMK’s protest is one of the many reactions to the increased financial burden on the state’s residents.

Further developments are awaited as the legal proceedings against Anbumani and the protestors unfold.