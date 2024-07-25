Wet spell predicted for TN till 30 July

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till July 26. Additionally, these areas may experience strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 30-40 km/h.

Till July 26: Expect light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h are also anticipated in some regions.

July 27 – 30: Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Temperature Outlook:

For the next 48 hours, the sky will be partly cloudy. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 35-36°C, while minimum temperatures will range from 27-28°C.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and strong winds.