Pondy CM inaugurates state-of-the-art diagnostic centre



Neuberg Diagnostics has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory and Integrated Diagnostic Centre in Puducherry. The facility was inaugurated by N Rangaswamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, alongside K Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Public Works of Puducherry, Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, A. Ganesan, Vice Chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics, and Mr Dharma Ganesh, Vice President-Neuberg Diagnostics.

This advanced facility is poised to become a cornerstone for comprehensive diagnostic testing and integrated healthcare solutions, catering to the evolving healthcare needs of the community. The centre boasts the latest diagnostic technologies in radiology, pathology, and wellness services, all supported by a team of highly skilled professionals.