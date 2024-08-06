India waits for golden boy Neeraj to shine 

A man of many firsts in Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra would be eyeing another piece of history with his javelin when he takes aim at his second Olympics amid expectations of a golden finish yet again.

His fabled consistency would be tested after a season that has seen him battle a nagging adductor niggle. He would begin his quest on Tuesday with the qualifications round from where the Haryana lad is expected to make the finals on August 8.

A top podium finish will make Chopra only the fifth man in Olympics history to defend his title and the first Indian to win two gold medals in an individual event in the multi-sporting spectacle.

Eric Lemming (Sweden; 1908 and 1912), Jonni Myyra (Finland; 1920 and 1924), Chopra’s idol Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic; 1992, 1996 and 2000) and Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway; 2004 and 2008) are the only ones to have defended the men’s javelin gold medals in the Olympics.