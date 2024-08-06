Second single from NTR’s Devara is out

The highly anticipated film Devara, starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is shaping up to be a global cinematic spectacle. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film is being bankrolled by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K. The highly anticipated film Devara, starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is shaping up to be a global cinematic spectacle. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film is being bankrolled by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K.

The movie has already created a buzz with its first track, Fear Song, and now the filmmakers have released a second single titled Paththavaikkum. Featuring NTR and Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, the song has set the internet ablaze with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Choreographed by Bosco Martis and set on beach shores, the song showcases Janhvi in a glamorous avatar and NTR in a stylish look, with the duo’s steamy dance moves captivating audiences.

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Deppthi Suresh, is poised to be the sensuous melody of the year.

Devara is being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, with the first installment, Devara: Part 1, set to release on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film features a stellar cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. With Sreekar Prasad handling editing, R. Rathnavelu as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril as the production designer, Devara is all set to make a grand impact on its release.