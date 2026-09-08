Shruti Haasan’s AI Battle Could Set a Wider Precedent

Artificial intelligence has made it possible to recreate a person’s face, voice and likeness with startling ease. But as the technology advances, one principle must remain non-negotiable: no one should have the right to digitally manipulate another person’s identity without consent. Actor and singer Shruti Haasan’s legal battle against the unauthorised use of her identity is therefore significant not only for her, but for artists and public figures facing a new generation of digital threats.

The Bombay High Court’s decision to grant interim protection to Shruti Haasan and order the removal of specific content cited in her petition sends an important message. The issue is no longer limited to conventional morphed photographs or fake social media accounts. AI-generated deepfakes can now create convincing videos, clone voices and place individuals in situations that never occurred. Such content can damage reputation, commercial interests and personal dignity within minutes, while correcting the falsehood may take days or even weeks.

For celebrities, the problem is particularly serious. Their faces and voices are valuable professional assets, but public visibility cannot be interpreted as public ownership of their identity. An actor appearing in an advertisement does not mean anyone can digitally manufacture another endorsement. A singer’s voice cannot automatically become raw material for an AI-generated recording. Likewise, an artist should not be made to appear in fabricated or offensive situations simply because technology makes it possible.

Shruti Haasan’s decision to approach the court instead of remaining silent is important because it challenges the idea that such misuse is simply an unavoidable price of fame. Her stand could encourage other artists to assert their rights and seek legal remedies when their identities are exploited. It also places a responsibility on social media platforms, content creators and AI companies to respond more seriously to complaints involving deepfakes and identity misuse.

India now needs to move beyond individual court orders and develop clearer and stronger safeguards for the AI era. There must be effective mechanisms for quickly identifying and removing harmful deepfakes, while those responsible for creating and distributing them must be held accountable. Technology companies also need to build stronger safeguards into AI systems rather than leaving victims to fight misuse after the damage is done.

The larger question is not whether India should embrace artificial intelligence. It should. AI can transform cinema, music, education, business and countless other fields. But innovation cannot come at the cost of basic individual rights. Shruti Haasan’s legal stand is a timely reminder that technology may be powerful, but consent must remain more powerful. If her case helps establish that principle more firmly, it could prove to be an important milestone for every artist whose identity enters the digital world.