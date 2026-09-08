Jai, Priyanka Mohan Join AGS 29

The pooja ceremony for AGS Entertainment’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AGS 29, was held in Chennai on September 6, with the shooting scheduled to commence on September 10. The action thriller is written and directed by M.S. Anandan, who earlier helmed the Vishal-starrer Chakra.

Produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the AGS Entertainment banner, the film features Jai, Priyanka Mohan and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Veteran actors Rajiv Menon, Nassar, G.M. Sundar, Ramesh Thilak and Arul Doss are also part of the cast and will be seen in important characters.

Director M.S. Anandan said the film is being designed as an edge-of-the-seat action thriller that will keep audiences engaged from beginning to end. While action forms the backbone of the film, he said the story would also feature comedy and other entertaining elements in appropriate doses. Anandan expressed his excitement about joining hands with AGS Entertainment for the project.

The film will be shot extensively in Ooty, Chennai and other locations. The makers are planning to mount the project on a scale that complements its action-oriented storyline, while balancing the proceedings with humour and other commercial elements.

Archana Kalpathi is serving as the Creative Producer, while Aishwarya Kalpathi is the Associate Creative Producer. S.M. Venkat Manickam is the Executive Producer.

The technical crew includes several prominent names. Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the KGF franchise and Blast, is composing the music. Bala Subramaniem is the Director of Photography, while Pradeep E. Raghav is handling the editing. S. Kannan is the art director and Phoenix Prabu is choreographing the stunt sequences.

Dinesh Manoharan, Pallavi Singh and Selvi Thangaraj are taking care of costume designing, while Tuney John is handling publicity design. With an established cast and a technical team featuring experienced names, the film is expected to combine action, comedy and commercial entertainment.

The makers are yet to announce the film’s final title and other details. With the shooting set to begin on September 10, further updates on the cast, characters and release plans are expected to be revealed as production progresses.