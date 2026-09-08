Mani Ratnam Unveils Inji Vellam First Look

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has unveiled the title and first look of his much-awaited next film, Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The rain-soaked first look has sparked considerable interest, particularly because it marks the first screen pairing of the two actors.

The title and motion poster were released on Monday, with the poster showing Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi sharing an intimate moment in the rain. The visuals also feature Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge, offering a glimpse of the film’s setting while the makers have kept the story and character details tightly under wraps. A substantial portion of the film has reportedly been shot in Kolkata.

The project brings together some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema. Mani Ratnam is directing and producing the film through Madras Talkies, along with Lyca Productions. A R Rahman is composing the music, continuing one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated director-composer collaborations. The technical team includes cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhayay, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sharmishta Roy, costume designer Eka Lakhani and stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan.

For Vijay Sethupathi, the film marks another collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, joins the filmmaker for the first time, making the pairing one of the major attractions of the project. The combination of Sethupathi’s distinctive screen presence and Sai Pallavi’s popularity has already generated considerable curiosity around the film.

The film is said to be a romantic drama, although the makers have not officially disclosed the complete plot or the roles played by the lead actors. The first-look visuals, dominated by rain and the Kolkata backdrop, have nevertheless fuelled speculation about the emotional nature of the story. The remaining cast details are also yet to be announced.

Inji Vellam is Mani Ratnam’s first directorial venture after Thug Life, his 2025 film starring Kamal Haasan. The new project represents a shift towards romance and brings together an unusual combination of talent in front of and behind the camera.

The film is currently scheduled for a January 2027 theatrical release, with the Sankranti window being targeted. With Mani Ratnam at the helm, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair, and A R Rahman handling the music, Inji Vellam has already emerged as one of the most eagerly anticipated Tamil films of 2027.