EPS urges repeal of Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has called for the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was recently introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Palaniswami criticized the Bill, stating that it is against the principles of federalism and represents an attempt to undermine the rights of the Muslim community.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and subsequently referred to a joint parliamentary committee after a heated debate. The government maintained that the proposed amendments do not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques, but opposition parties, including the AIADMK, have expressed concerns that the Bill targets Muslims and violates the Constitution.

Palaniswami asserted that the Bill infringes on religious freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. He emphasized that the amendments could potentially erode the autonomy of the Waqf Board and encroach upon the rights of the Muslim community.

“The Bill amounts to a denial of religious freedom that is guaranteed by the Constitution. Hence, the Centre should repeal the amendments completely,” Palaniswami wrote in his statement.

The introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked significant controversy, with various opposition leaders and organizations calling for its withdrawal. The joint parliamentary committee is expected to review the Bill in detail, but opposition voices continue to demand that the government reconsider and repeal the proposed amendments.