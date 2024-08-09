US bans imports from five more Chinese firms

Beijing, Aug 9: The United States has expanded its restrictions on imports by banning five additional Chinese companies due to alleged human rights violations linked to Uyghur forced labor. This action is part of the broader effort to cleanse the US supply chain of products associated with forced labor practices in China’s Xinjiang region.

The newly banned firms include Hong Kong-based Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings and its parent company, Century Sunshine Group Holdings. Also affected is Zijin Mining Group Co’s subsidiary, Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Co. These companies are involved in the production of magnesium fertilizer, magnesium alloy products, and nonferrous metal mining, respectively.

The firms were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which now encompasses over 70 entities associated with products ranging from cotton apparel and automotive parts to vinyl flooring and solar panels. This list targets entities linked to the forced recruitment and transportation of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other persecuted groups from Xinjiang or involved in sourcing materials from the region.

The Chinese government has denied any abuses, with a spokesperson labeling the claims as false and a tool used by US politicians to destabilize China. The spokesperson reaffirmed China’s commitment to protecting the rights and interests of its companies.