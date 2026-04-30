Nepal to develop wellness tourism

Kathmandu, Apr 30:

Mountaineering, trekking, and adventure tourism have long remained the hallmarks of Nepal’s tourism industry, but the Nepali government now wants to add wellness tourism as one of its key pillars.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has introduced the ‘National Wellness Tourism Strategy (2026–2035) and Action Plan (2026–2030)’, which aims to establish Nepal as an attractive destination for wellness, spiritual, and adventure tourism by increasing the diversification and competitiveness of tourism products. The country plans to attract over 10,000 wellness tourists after 2030 and generate annual revenue of 20 million to 30 million US dollars.

As part of the greater priority being given to wellness tourism, the Nepali government has already announced that 2027 will be marked as the Wellness Tourism Year. On April 15, the country observed the first ‘World Wellness Day’, as declared by the United Nations, following major efforts by Nepal.