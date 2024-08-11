From Controversies to Gold: Key Moments of the Paris Olympics 2024

Athletes Opt for Luxury Over Games Village Several athletes voiced dissatisfaction with the facilities at the Games Village, leading some to choose luxury hotels instead. American tennis star Coco Gauff highlighted issues such as inadequate facilities, uncomfortable “anti-sex” cardboard beds, food shortages, and hot rooms due to the lack of air-conditioning.

Another significant blunder occurred during the opening ceremony when South Korean athletes were mistakenly identified as North Koreans. The confusion arose from the announcers referring to the South Korean team as the “Democratic Republic of Korea,” which is North Korea’s official name. The organizers later apologized for the error.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif faced gender eligibility debates despite winning gold in the women’s 66 kg final. Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting were previously barred from competing in the World Championships over gender eligibility issues. The IOC permitted their participation in Paris, but the bout against Italy’s Angela Carrini was contentious. Carrini withdrew early, alleging injury and accusing Khelif of unsportsmanlike conduct. The IOC, however, defended Khelif, stating it was not a “transgender case.”

Swimming Issues in the Seine



Swimming events in the Seine were marred by health concerns due to E.Coli bacteria. While Belgium’s Claire Michel withdrew from the mixed team relay after falling ill, she later clarified it was due to a virus, not the bacteria. Other athletes, including Adrien Brifford and Tyler Mislawchuk, also reported illness linked to the river water.

USA Triumphs in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics



Simone Biles led the United States to victory in the women’s team artistic gymnastics event, securing gold ahead of Italy (silver) and Brazil (bronze). Biles overcame a training injury scare to contribute significantly, winning three gold medals and one silver throughout the Games.

Noah Lyles’ Photo Finish



In a thrilling photo finish, Noah Lyles of the United States won the men’s 100m race with a time of 9.79 seconds, just milliseconds ahead of Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson. Fred Kerley of the U.S. claimed bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Rivalry



The Paris Olympics highlighted the rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem in the men’s javelin throw. Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a 92.97m throw to win gold. Chopra, with a season-best throw of 89.45m, secured silver. Grenada’s Anderson Peters took bronze with 88.54m.

Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification



Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced controversy over her disqualification from the women’s 50 kg final due to being overweight by 100 grams. Phogat’s appeal for a joint-silver medal is pending, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport set to deliver a verdict by August 13.

Manu Bhaker Shines



Shooter Manu Bhaker made headlines by winning bronze in both the women’s 10m Air Pistol and the Mixed 10m Air Pistol events with partner Sarabjot Singh. Bhaker narrowly missed a third medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m Pistol.

India Men’s Hockey Team Takes Bronze



The India men’s hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, secured a bronze medal, marking a historic victory over Australia for the first time in 52 years. Despite challenges, including a suspension of Amit Rohidas, the team delivered a strong performance under Singh’s leadership, earning their second consecutive Olympic medal.