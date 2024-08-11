Paris Farewell: Indians shines, Focus shifts to LA 2028

Stade de France, Paris, August 11: The world will witness the grand finale of the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 11, as the Closing Ceremony takes place at the iconic Stade de France. This event marks the culmination of nearly three weeks of thrilling athletic competition, where dreams were realized, records were shattered, and the indomitable human spirit was on full display.

In a departure from the river-themed Opening Ceremony held on the Seine, the Closing Ceremony promises a breathtaking spectacle that will blend French elegance with cutting-edge innovation. Renowned French theatre director Thomas Jolly, who previously directed the Opening Ceremony, has crafted an artistic masterpiece for the final act of these historic Games. The show will feature a mesmerizing combination of aerial performances, dazzling light displays, and an eclectic mix of French and American cultural elements, symbolizing the handover to the next host city, Los Angeles.

India’s Heroes Take Center Stage



As the Parade of Nations unfolds, India’s tricolor flag will be carried proudly by two of the country’s most celebrated athletes: PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker. Sreejesh, known as the ‘Wall of India,’ will be honored for his exceptional career in hockey, which he capped off with a bronze medal in Paris. His heroic saves during a tense quarter-final shootout against Great Britain and his rock-solid performance in the bronze medal match against Spain have cemented his legacy as one of India’s greatest goalkeepers.

Manu Bhaker, the young shooting sensation, will also share the spotlight. Bhaker made history at these Games by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympics. Her bronze in the 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh have solidified her status as one of India’s premier shooters and a role model for aspiring athletes.

A Ceremony Steeped in Tradition and Innovation



The Closing Ceremony will adhere to Olympic traditions, beginning with the entry of France’s head of state and the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The French national anthem will be played as the host nation’s flag is raised, followed by the Parade of Nations, where athletes from around the world will celebrate their achievements together.

The symbolic handover of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee will be a highlight, marking the transition to the next Summer Games. Jolly’s artistic direction will shine through in a series of performances that pay tribute to both the Parisian spirit and the vibrant culture of Los Angeles, creating a bridge between the two iconic cities.

One of the most anticipated moments will be the extinguishing of the Olympic Flame, a poignant reminder that while these Games are ending, the Olympic spirit lives on. The flame’s departure will signal the close of Paris 2024, but it will also ignite the excitement for Los Angeles 2028.

A Spectacle Not to Be Missed



For those eager to witness this unforgettable event, the Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live on Sports18 1 SD and Sports 18.1 HD at 12:30 AM IST. Fans can also stream the ceremony live on the JioCinema app and website, ensuring that the magic of Paris 2024 reaches audiences around the globe.

As the world bids farewell to the Paris Olympics, the memories of triumphs, challenges, and the unyielding spirit of the athletes will remain. The stage is now set for Los Angeles 2028, where the Olympic flame will once again light the way for a new generation of champions.