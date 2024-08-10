Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected regions in Wayanad, Kerala, on Saturday, assessing the extensive damage caused by the devastating landslides that struck the area on July 30.

Accompanying him were Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

The visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the central government’s commitment to aiding the disaster-struck region.

Modi arrived at Kannur airport earlier in the day, where he was briefed on the situation before boarding an Air Force chopper for the aerial survey. The prime minister’s visit is part of a broader effort to provide immediate relief and assess the extent of the damage in Wayanad, which has been particularly hard-hit by the monsoon-triggered landslides.

The aerial survey provided PM Modi and the accompanying officials with a bird’s-eye view of the devastation. Vast stretches of the hilly terrain have been marred by landslides, displacing thousands and causing significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

Following the aerial assessment, the Prime Minister traveled by road from Kalpetta to Chooralmala village, one of the worst-affected areas. Here, Modi inspected a Bailey bridge constructed by the Indian Army as a temporary solution after the original bridge was destroyed by the landslides. The swift construction of the Bailey bridge has been crucial in restoring connectivity to the remote areas cut off by the disaster.

In addition to inspecting the bridge, PM Modi visited the Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences in Meppadi, where he met with the injured victims of the landslides. The prime minister interacted with the patients, offering words of encouragement and assuring them of the government’s full support in their recovery.

Modi’s visit also included a stop at one of the relief camps set up to house those displaced by the landslides. These camps, established in schools and other public buildings, have been providing temporary shelter to the affected families. The prime minister was briefed on the relief efforts, including the distribution of food, medical aid, and other essentials to the displaced residents.

The visit comes a day after the Kerala State government announced that it would seek Rs 2,000 crore in aid from the Union Government to support the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides. The funds are intended to be used for rebuilding homes, restoring infrastructure, and providing long-term support to the displaced families.