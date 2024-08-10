Indian hockey team receives grand welcome

Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team returned home to a rousing reception at the Delhi airport after winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The team’s achievement has been met with widespread acclaim, and celebrations erupted as they made their triumphant return.

In recognition of their historic feat, the Hockey Federation of India has announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for each member of the team. The silver medal victory at the Paris Olympics marks a significant milestone for Indian hockey, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. The announcement of the reward adds to the jubilation, highlighting the importance of the achievement in the eyes of the nation’s sporting authorities.

As the team arrived at the Delhi airport, they were greeted with immense enthusiasm by members of the Indian Olympic Association, fans, and supporters. The airport was abuzz with excitement as the players, adorned with their hard-earned silver medals, were welcomed with garlands and cheers. The emotional homecoming saw each player being honored with a floral garland, symbolizing the nation’s pride in their accomplishment.

The joyous atmosphere at the airport reached a crescendo as several players, overwhelmed with happiness, broke into celebratory dance right on the spot. Their spontaneous display of joy delighted onlookers and added to the festive mood. Alongside the men’s team, members of the women’s hockey team, who had accompanied them, were also warmly welcomed and celebrated for their efforts and contributions.

The heartwarming reception at the airport reflects the immense pride and support that the nation feels for its hockey players.