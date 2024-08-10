AIADMK files petition in SC against F4 racing event

Chennai: The AIADMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court opposing the upcoming Formula Racing Circuit F4 event scheduled to take place in Chennai on August 30, 31, and September 1.

The party has urged the court to consider the matter as an emergency case.

The Formula Racing event, known as the “Formula Racing Circuit F4,” is set to occur in Chennai, starting from Island Grounds and covering a distance of 3.5 kilometers. The race will feature 19 turns, various double bends, and sudden elevations. Cars will compete at speeds ranging from 230 to 250 kilometers per hour.

The event has sparked controversy among political leaders, with several voicing their opposition. Seeman, the coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai have criticized the event, questioning whether such extravagant spending on a car race will truly benefit the development of sports in the state.

In response to these concerns, the AIADMK has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, filing a petition to stop the event. The party has requested the court to treat the case as an urgent matter. It is expected that the Supreme Court will hear the case soon.

The legal challenge by the AIADMK reflects the growing discontent among political leaders regarding the event, which they view as unnecessary extravagance that does not align with the broader interests of the state.