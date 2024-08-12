Boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold amidst row over gender

The flyweight shut off her social media, kept up her training and focused on earning one proficient victory after another.

But when she heard Taiwan’s anthem while standing on the top podium at Roland Garros with a gold medal around her neck, Lin suddenly broke down in cathartic sobs.

She cried not only for the tumult of the past two weeks, but for a lifetime in boxing that culminated in this gold-medal victory over previously unfathomable challenges.