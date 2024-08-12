Tamil Nadu Film Festival inaugurated: 75 films from 22 countries to be screened

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Film Festival (TNFF), an international film festival, was inaugurated on August 10 at Discovery Book Centre in KK Nagar, Chennai. This festival aims to showcase the art, culture, and cinematic achievements of Tamil Nadu to a global audience.

The first edition of TNFF was launched online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival is being held in person from August 10 to 19. The event features 132 films from 22 countries, with 75 selected films from 15 countries being screened. Discussions with the film crews will also be held, allowing for direct interaction between creators and audiences.

Special screenings and discussions for children aged 8-12 and 13-18 will take place on August 17 and 18, respectively.

The festival will also present 21 awards across 12 categories, including Fiction, Animation, Documentary, Short Films, Music Videos, and Student Films. These awards are named after the Nilgiri Tahr, Tamil Nadu’s state animal, to raise awareness about the conservation of this endangered species. The awards ceremony will be held on August 19 at 5:30 PM at the Discovery Book Centre.

The primary goal of TNFF is to bring recognition to Indian films on an international level and to showcase the talents of Tamil cinema to other regions. The festival is organized by JD Media Promotion, led by Mrs. Josephine David, who has been instrumental in securing international recognition for many Indian films since 2010. The festival also aims to use cinema as a tool for positive social change, particularly in improving communication and relationships between children and adults.