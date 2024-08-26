CBI starts grilling ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: CBI sleuths on Monday started grilling former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Sandip Ghosh and ex-medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashisth in connection with their ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the institute, an officer of the agency said.

Ghosh, whose Beliaghata residence was searched by CBI officers on Sunday, appeared at the central agency’s office in Salt Lake on Monday morning with files and documents, he added.

Vashisth, whose house was also raided by the CBI officers, appeared before the central agency’s detectives at Nizam Palace, the officer said, adding that a forensic medicine department professor was also called for questioning at the same office.

