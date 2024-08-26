MHA creates 5 new districts In Ladakh

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday the creation of five new districts in the union territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X to share the news, stating that this decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a prosperous and developed Ladakh.

The five new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.

Taking to X, Amit Shah wrote, “In pursuit of PM Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”

Prime Minister Narendra hailed the creation of five new districts in Ladakh as a step towards better governance and prosperity.

Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people, he said, congratulating them.

He said on X, “Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party has deployed its top leaders to Srinagar for negotiations with the National Conference (NC) regarding seat-sharing, as the two parties have yet to reach a consensus. According to IANS, Congress representatives, including K.C. Venugopal and Salman Khurshid, are scheduled to meet with NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Monday to resolve the deadlock.

Congress is reportedly seeking a larger share of Assembly seats in the Kashmir region, offering in exchange a greater number of seats to the NC in the Jammu division. The Congress holds significant sway in the Jammu division, whereas the NC has a strong foothold in the Muslim-majority Valley.

The Congress has historically secured a few seats in the Valley, such as Dooru and Shangus in Anantnag, and Sopore and Uri in Baramulla district. Tariq Hameed Karra, the chief of the JKPCC, hails from the Batmaloo area in Srinagar city, and the Congress anticipates that the NC will yield this seat to them to accommodate Karra.

The Congress’s position is bolstered by statements from Rahul Gandhi, the senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during his recent visit to J&K.

Post discussions with Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at their Gupkar residence in Srinagar, Gandhi emphasized that the honor and broader interests of Congress workers would not be undermined in the seat-sharing process with the NC for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The NC leadership expects the Congress to acknowledge the NC’s deep-rooted presence in the Valley and in the Muslim-majority Assembly constituencies of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda districts, and other areas in the Jammu division. Both parties aim to secure a favorable outcome in the seat-sharing negotiations, reflecting the complex political dynamics of J&K.