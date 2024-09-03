New low pressure over Bay of Bengal?

Chennai: A new low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal tomorrow, according to the Meteorological Department.

The previous low-pressure area that developed near the Andaman Islands last week intensified into a depression and crossed the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, bringing unprecedented heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a report issued by the Meteorological Department, it was stated:

“A new low-pressure area is likely to form over the central-west and northwest Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. This is expected to intensify the southwest monsoon. Due to the variation in wind speed from the west, there is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, which may continue until the 8th of this month.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain cloudy for the next two days, with chances of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas.

In addition, the Gulf of Mannar, the southern Tamil Nadu coastal regions, and adjoining areas of the Kumari Sea may experience squally winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 55 km/h over the next three days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during this period.”

Meanwhile, as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh grapple with the aftermaths of floods and heavy rain, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana for today. A respite on Monday helped both state governments to go forward with relief operations.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited flood-affected areas – Nalgonda and Khammam. He said the government will set up a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to tackle emergencies like this in the future. Mr. Reddy conducted a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures. He also announced ₹5 crore each to flood-affected districts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the affected areas in Vijayawada past midnight on Monday. He spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses as several feet of water gushed from the Krishna river and Budameru rivulet. He also handed over food to the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Naidu to ensure help and support from the centre.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the government have supplied enough food and transportation and everything is available now in flood affected areas.

“There is no excuse for anybody to reach the last person… First, I want to reach every person. The second is to provide drinking water. Third, from here I have to work for sanitation and rehabilitation. I will work on all these things systematically,” he said.