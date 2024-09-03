Monkeypox: Health Minister inspects Tiruchy airport

Tiruchy: With the threat of Monkeypox virus looming, state governments have begun measures to prevent any spread of the disease.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Tuesday inspected the screening of Monkeypox at the Tiruchy International Airport to ensure that authorities are following the department’s instructions on Monkeypox prevention.

He was accompanied by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchy District Collector Pradeep Kumar along with other health officials.

Earlier the Tamil Nadu health minister had inspected airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced its second public health emergency of International concern due to Monkey Pox.

The new strain of this virus (Clad-1) is considered to be more transmissible and has higher mortality rates.

India has developed its own home-grown indigenous RT-PCR testing kit to fight against Mpox, which has been approved by Central Protection Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

IMDX Monkeypox Detection RT-PCR Assay by Siemens Healthineers has received manufacturing approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

This is a significant achievement for our “Make in India” initiative and a critical advancement in the fight against the Monkeypox public health emergency.

On August 17, a detailed review of the Monkeypox situation and the preparedness was taken by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda in a meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry.