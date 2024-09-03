HC notice to Singamuthu on Vadivelu’s plea



The Madras High Court has issued a notice to actor Singamuthu in response to a defamation suit filed by popular Tamil comedy actor SN Vadivelu. The suit, which seeks Rs 5 crore in damages, alleges that Singamuthu made derogatory and defamatory comments against Vadivelu during social media interviews.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman, after hearing Vadivelu’s plea, ordered that Singamuthu must respond to the notice within two weeks. Additionally, Vadivelu filed a separate application seeking an interim injunction to prevent Singamuthu from making further statements or giving interviews about him. The court granted this injunction.

Vadivelu claimed that he and Singamuthu had collaborated on several successful films since 2000, but their relationship soured in 2015. Since then, Vadivelu alleges that Singamuthu has been making defamatory remarks with the intent to damage his character. The court’s decision on the permanent injunction and the demand for damages is still pending.