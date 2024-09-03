DMK facing lots of adversaries: KN Nehru

Minister K.N. Nehru recently remarked that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is currently facing a significant number of adversaries, making it unlikely for the party to form a smooth alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, similar to the one during the Lok Sabha elections.

Since the DMK took office, the party has managed to keep its coalition strong, preventing any major splits among its allies. This unity was evident in the victories the DMK alliance secured in the local body and Lok Sabha elections. However, in recent times, there has been a subtle but growing dissatisfaction among the coalition partners, particularly from the Congress and Communist parties, who have indirectly criticized the DMK’s functioning. Despite these tensions, the DMK leadership has successfully managed to hold the alliance together.

During a meeting with DMK officials in Lalgudi, Tiruchirappalli district, Minister K.N. Nehru expressed concerns about the current political scenario. He stated that, unlike the Lok Sabha elections, the situation for forming an alliance for the Assembly elections is less favorable due to the increasing number of opponents the DMK is facing. He mentioned that on one side, Seeman (of the Naam Tamilar Katchi) continues to criticize the DMK, while a newly formed party also opposes them. Additionally, despite the numerous benefits provided by the DMK, the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) continues to voice complaints against the party.