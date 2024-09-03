Mekedatu Dam will benefit TN more than K’taka: DKS

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the construction of the Mekedatu Dam would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

During his visit to a Bio-CNG plant in Saidapet, Chennai, operated by the Chennai Corporation in collaboration with a private entity, Shivakumar reviewed the gas production methods and engaged in discussions with officials.

Speaking to the press afterward, Shivakumar said, “If the Mekedatu Dam is constructed, Tamil Nadu will benefit more than Karnataka. Given the adequate rainfall and the surplus water released, there is no need to discuss Karnataka’s water release. Lord Varuna (the rain god) will help both states.”

Shivakumar’s comments come amidst ongoing debates between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regarding the construction of the Mekedatu Dam on the Cauvery River.