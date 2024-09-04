Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins bronze in high jump

India celebrated a remarkable achievement at the Paris Paralympics as the nation secured a double podium finish in the men’s high jump T63 final. Sharad Kumar delivered a stellar performance to claim the silver medal, while Mariyappan Thangavelu, another Indian star, clinched the bronze, adding to India’s growing tally of accolades at the Paralympic Games.

Sharad Kumar, who has consistently been one of India’s top para-athletes, showcased his skills and determination, narrowly missing out on the gold. His impressive leap secured him the silver medal, marking yet another proud moment in his decorated career.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, a veteran in the sport and a former gold medalist, added to his Paralympic legacy by taking home the bronze. His performance was a testament to his enduring strength and commitment to the sport.

The T63 classification includes athletes with limb deficiencies, and the competition was fierce, with the world’s best para-athletes vying for the top spots. The double podium finish by Sharad and Mariyappan underscores India’s growing prowess in Paralympic athletics and highlights the dedication and resilience of its athletes.

This victory adds to the nation’s pride, as both athletes continue to inspire millions back home and contribute to the legacy of Indian athletics on the global stage.