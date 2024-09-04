Lankan Navy chases away Rameswaram fishermen at gunpoint in mid-sea

In a distressing incident, fishermen from Rameswaram were threatened and chased away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while fishing in the Palk Strait. The fishermen had ventured out to sea in 262 mechanized boats and were fishing near the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary when the incident occurred.

According to the fishermen, two Sri Lankan naval vessels approached them during their routine patrol. The navy personnel reportedly brandished firearms and warned the Indian fishermen not to fish in the area. Fearing for their safety, the fishermen hastily pulled in their nets and scattered in different directions to avoid further confrontation.

The fishermen later returned to Indian waters and continued fishing, but the day’s catch was significantly lower than expected. Many of the boats returned to the Rameswaram coast with minimal catch, leading to substantial financial losses for the fishermen.

The fishermen expressed their frustration and fear over the increasing harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy. They stated that such incidents have become more frequent, making it difficult for them to continue their livelihood. The escalating tensions in the region have left the fishing community in a state of distress, with many questioning how long they can continue to endure these challenges.