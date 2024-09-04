‘Digital payments in TASMAC shops soon’

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Muthusamy, inaugurated the sports competitions organized by the Athletics Association at the V.O.C. Park Sports Ground in Erode yesterday.

Speaking to reporters during the event, Minister Muthusamy announced that the Tamil Nadu government has procured 12,000 billing machines to prevent the overpricing of liquor at TASMAC outlets. He emphasized that once these machines are installed across all outlets, the issue of selling alcohol at inflated prices will be completely eradicated.

Regarding the salary hike demands of TASMAC employees, the minister mentioned that discussions are ongoing with the TASMAC unions to address their concerns. He also revealed that the government is set to implement a ‘Digital Payment’ system in the near future, further modernizing the payment process at these outlets.