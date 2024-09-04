Udhayanidhi highlights impact of social welfare schemes in TN

Applauding the extensive reach of the social welfare initiatives introduced by the Tamil Nadu government, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized that the Vidiyal Payanam scheme has significantly benefited women across the state. Speaking at a function in Tiruvottiyur where house plot pattas were distributed to 2,099 beneficiaries, Udhayanidhi revealed that women in Tamil Nadu save nearly Rs 1,000 per month through this free bus ride scheme.

He further noted that under the Dravidian model government, Tamil Nadu has excelled in various aspects at the national level. The minister highlighted that women have made a staggering 520 crore trips using the Vidiyal Payanam scheme, demonstrating its widespread success.

Udhayanidhi also pointed out that 20 lakh schoolchildren benefit from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which has recently been extended to government-aided primary schools in rural areas. Additionally, 6.25 lakh college students are supported by the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Puthalvan schemes, while 1.15 crore women receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

These initiatives, according to Udhayanidhi, reflect the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Tamil Nadu’s citizens.