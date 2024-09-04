Roadside shops and two-wheeler parking create space crunch on Chennai roads

Motorists in Chennai are grappling with severe space constraints on the city’s roads, as roadside shops and the indiscriminate parking of two-wheelers contribute to congestion in several key areas. Neighborhoods like T. Nagar, Parrys, Purasawalkam, Adyar, and Nanganallur have been particularly affected, leading to frustrating delays and unsafe driving conditions.

The proliferation of roadside vendors, coupled with the haphazard parking of bikes, has narrowed the available road space, forcing motorists to navigate through tight, often chaotic, conditions. Peak-hour traffic has become a nightmare for daily commuters.

“It’s getting harder to drive through these areas, especially during rush hour,” said S. Ramesh, a software engineer who commutes daily through Purasawalkam. “The roads are already narrow, and with shops spilling onto the streets and bikes parked everywhere, it feels like there’s no room to move. It’s a major hassle.”

Many motorists have expressed concerns about the safety implications of this issue. “We’re forced to swerve around parked bikes and stalls, which is dangerous, especially when there’s oncoming traffic,” said Priya Menon, a resident of Adyar. “The authorities need to enforce stricter rules on parking and clear up the roadside encroachments.”

Local shop owners, however, argue that the lack of designated parking spaces for customers leaves them with little choice but to allow parking in front of their shops. “We understand the inconvenience, but where else can our customers park? The city needs more organized parking solutions,” said one shopkeeper in T. Nagar.

The space crunch on Chennai’s roads is becoming a growing concern, with calls for immediate action to address the issue. Motorists hope for better regulation and the introduction of dedicated parking areas to alleviate the congestion and improve road safety.