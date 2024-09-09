Jayam Ravi confirms separation from wife Aarti

After months of speculation, actor Jayam Ravi has officially addressed the rumors surrounding his marriage. On Monday, September 9, the actor announced his separation from his wife, Aarti, in a heartfelt statement shared in both Tamil and English. After months of speculation, actor Jayam Ravi has officially addressed the rumors surrounding his marriage. On Monday, September 9, the actor announced his separation from his wife, Aarti, in a heartfelt statement shared in both Tamil and English.

The news of their separation first surfaced a few months ago, gaining traction when Aarti deleted photos of Ravi from her Instagram profile. Now, the actor has confirmed the rumors, stating that the decision to part ways was made after much thought, reflection, and discussion.

In his statement, Ravi expressed the emotional weight of the situation: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Ravi also requested the public to respect their privacy during this challenging time and to avoid spreading rumors or making assumptions. He emphasized his commitment to his work and his audience, saying, “My priority has always remained the same — to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi — who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I am grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years.”

Jayam Ravi and Aarti were married in June 2009 and have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Aarti is the daughter of the well-known television producer, Sujatha Vijayakumar, who has also produced films starring Ravi, including Bhoomi and Siren.

The actor’s announcement marks a significant moment in his personal life, and as he continues to focus on his career, his fans and the public are urged to respect his request for privacy.