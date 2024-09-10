School Education Department revises school calendar

The Department of School Education in Tamil Nadu has announced a revised academic calendar for government schools, reducing the number of working days from 220 to 210 for the current school year.

The reduction of 10 days will be allocated for academic training for teachers rather than student instruction.

Typically, each academic year has an average of 210 working days, but this year’s calendar initially listed 220 days. The adjustment reflects a decision to accommodate the request for fewer working days, now set at 210 across all government schools in Tamil Nadu.