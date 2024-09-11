Cong slams criticism of Rahul

The principal opposition party in the Lok Sabha also said it would keep criticising the policies of the government.

The BJP came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a “dangerous narrative” by speaking on “sensitive issues” abroad.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here that Gandhi’s remarks were “sinister” in nature as he tried to spread falsehood among the members of the Sikh community living abroad to “eke out a living” and do not have much connection with India.