Cong slams criticism of Rahul

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the US, saying the ruling party should not treat itself as being synonymous with the country.
The principal opposition party in the Lok Sabha also said it would keep criticising the policies of the government.
The BJP came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a “dangerous narrative” by speaking on “sensitive issues” abroad.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here that Gandhi’s remarks were “sinister” in nature as he tried to spread falsehood among the members of the Sikh community living abroad to “eke out a living” and do not have much connection with India.
Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also slammed Gandhi for his remarks in the United States on the BJP-led government and the Election Commission, accusing him of “defaming” India abroad out of his frustration due to repeated defeats in polls.
Responding to the BJP criticism, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal said the BJP ecosystem is “nervous and flailing” because Gandhi has spoken the plain truth.