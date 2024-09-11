Sleep apnoea tool arrives on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods Pro 2 were launched globally at Apple’s “Its Glowtime” event on Monday at Apple Park, California.

“With Apple Watch, we continue to offer our users the ability to uncover important health conditions with new sleep apnoea notifications. And on AirPods Pro, powerful features put users’ hearing health front and centre, bringing new ways to help test for and receive assistance for hearing loss,” said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health, in a statement.

The sleep apnoea detection feature is a first for the Apple Watch, beginning with the Series 10 model. It will be supported on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Cupertino-based company said the new sleep notification algorithm was developed using advanced machine learning and an extensive data set of clinical-grade sleep apnoea tests. The innovative breathing disturbances metric will track users’ sleep, analyse sleep patterns and notify them in the event of an apnoea — a serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.