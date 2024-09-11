Gold and silver rates surge today

The price of 24 carat gold has experienced an increase as of Wednesday, with the current rate at Rs 7392.0 per gram, reflecting a rise of Rs 460.0.

In terms of 22 carat gold, the price stands at Rs 6886.0 per gram, an increase of ₹1510.0.

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has adjusted by -0.13%, while the monthly change is recorded at -3.05%. As for silver, the current rate is Rs 85000.0 per kg, which has decreased by Rs 2000.0.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is Rs 71820.0 for 10 grams, down from Rs 73310.0 yesterday and Rs 73291.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently Rs 90000.0 per kg, a reduction from Rs 92000.0 yesterday and Rs 81580.0 last week.