Mahavishnu presented before court, police seek custody

Self-proclaimed spiritual leader Mahavishnu, who has been in the spotlight for making controversial remarks about differently-abled individuals, appears in Saidapet Court to seek bail.

The court hearing will address both his bail application and a police petition requesting permission to take him into custody for further interrogation.

Mahavishnu faces charges under five sections, including the Atrocities Act, due to his contentious comments on rebirth and karma made at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar.

He was apprehended by the police at the airport on September 7, upon his return from Australia, and was subsequently presented in Saidapet Court the following evening. The court has remanded him in judicial custody until September 20, and he is currently detained in Puzhal Jail in Chennai.

In addition to the initial charges, the Tiruvottiyur police have filed a new case against Mahavishnu following a complaint from the Justice Movement for Persons with Disabilities.

The hearing today will be pivotal in determining the next steps in this high-profile case.