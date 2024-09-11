Karaikal fishermen rescue Nagapattinam fishers

Fishermen from Karaikal rescued four fishers from Nagapattinam who were stranded in the mid-sea after their boat sank following a reported collision with a Sri Lankan naval vessel near Kodiyakarai.

The incident occurred on September 9 when four fishermen—K Sakthivel (40), R Devaraj (32), S Karthikeyan (42), and C Sathish (36)—from Tsunami Colony in Nagapattinam embarked on a fishing trip in a mechanized boat (IND TN 06 MO 1507) owned by M Dharman. The boat was struck by the Sri Lankan Navy, causing it to sink around 5 pm and leaving the crew adrift.

Upon discovering the stranded fishermen, a team of Karaikal fishermen swiftly came to their aid. The rescued crew members were brought to Karaikal in the early hours of Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, the fishermen reported significant losses, including approximately 600 kg of fishing nets, a GPS device, a walkie-talkie, four cell phones, and other equipment. They were subsequently transported to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital for medical treatment.