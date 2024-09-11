Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s father died by suicide this morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai’s Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today.

The actor’s ex-husband Arbaz Khan and senior police officers have reached her residence. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.

Malaika Arora was born in Thane in Maharashtra. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika talked about how she was just 11-years-old, when her parents decided to part ways. She had said that even though her childhood was “wonderful” it was “not easy” and said it was “tumultuous”.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” said the actress in the interview.