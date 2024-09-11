Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in US

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at events in the US, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said it has become a habit for the Congress leader to stand with “forces that conspire to divide the country”.

“Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments,” Shah said in a post on X.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement lays bare the Congress’s politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress’s anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words,” he added.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security,” the Home Minister said.

Shah was responding to Mr Gandhi’s remarks at an interaction with students at Georgetown University in the US. Responding to a question on reservation, Mr Gandhi replied, “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place and India is not a fair place.”

The BJP responded by alleging that the Congress’s leader campaign to save the Constitution was a “charade” and his prejudice against reservation is out in the open.