‘Tata Group to create 5 lakh jobs in five years’

Tata Group will create 5 lakh manufacturing jobs in the next five years across sectors such as semiconductor, electric vehicles, battery and related industries, its Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a symposium of Indian Foundation for Quality Management, the Tata Sons Chairman asserted that India cannot achieve the goals of being a developed nation, if the country cannot create manufacturing jobs.

“… Between our (Tata Group’s) investments in semiconductors, our investment in precision manufacturing, assembly, electric vehicles, batteries and related industries, I think we will create five lakh manufacturing jobs in the next five years,” he said.

Citing the group’s upcoming semiconductor plant in Assam and other new manufacturing units for electric vehicles and battery, he said, “we are setting up a number of plants”.